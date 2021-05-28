Prairie Opportunity hosted their annual “Action Day” on Friday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Knowing the resources in your community can be a saving grace.

This is why Prairie Opportunity hosts its “Action Day” each year.

- Advertisement -

The event allows agencies in the community to set up booths to let folks know about the services they provide.

Prairie Opportunity provides case management to low-income families, elderly, and disabled populations.

Organizers hope this day helps people solve issues they may be facing.

“It’s just a day to come together to fellowship with one another. We invite clients to come. We invite the vendors to come out and share in the fellowship and the need in the community. It’s a way to get the word out about the different services that we offer to people in the area,” said Crystal Aaron, Praire Opportunity.

Today’s event was held at the Starkville Sportsplex.