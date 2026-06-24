Prairie Opportunity to hold utility assistance meeting at Plum Grove Community Center

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Summer heat is causing a spike in utility bills for many families, and a community organization is working to help them keep the lights and AC on.

Prairie Opportunity is holding a utility assistance meeting at the Plum Grove Community Center from 10 am to 11:30 am on Thursday.

Representatives will be on hand to help residents begin the process of getting help to pay their electricity and gas bills.

Residents should bring a current utility bill, proof of income, and an ID.

For more information, you can call the Prairie Opportunity office at (662)323-33-97

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