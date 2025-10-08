Prairie Opportunity to host meeting at Plum Grover Community Center in Lowndes Co.

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An organization that provides services for 14 area counties is letting residents know, even with cuts, help is still available.

Prairie Opportunity is hosting a community meeting on Friday, October 6, at the Plum Grove Community Center in southern Lowndes County.

Prairie Opportunity provides a variety of services for low-income, elderly, and disabled residents, including help with utilities and weatherizing homes to keep those utility payments lower.

Federal spending cuts could mean funding cuts with the organization.

But, for now, they have funds to work with.

They want to help residents better navigate the process by providing information on how to apply and what documentation they will need.

“I approached Prairie about coming out and giving some presentations about what they have to offer. They were very willing to do that. And, so, we’re going to match the citizens of those communities with Prairie Opportunity in hopes that the information they have will help the citizens in the community,” said Jeff Smith, Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors District 4.

The meeting will be at 10 am on Friday, October 10, at the Plum Grove Community Center.

That’s on Minnie Vaughn Road in south Lowndes County.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.