Prairie woman dies in crash on Highway 45 Alternate

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prairie woman was killed in an early morning accident.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 68-year-old Gwendolyn Blake died at the scene.

The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 45 Alternate at the intersection of Strong Road.

Blake was wearing a seat belt in the two-vehicle accident.

The driver of that second vehicle was injured.

State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

