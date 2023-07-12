Prehistoric visitors touch down in Louisville at Winston County Library

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An extinct species touched down in Louisville.

Dinosaurs of all kinds made a guest appearance at the Winston County Library in Louisville.

The Mississippi Regional Library System teamed up with Magic Mr. Nick and the Dinosaur Crew and held three shows. One in Carthage, one in Kosciusko, and ended the day in Louisville.

Roughly 60 kids and parents showed up to the Louisville show where lifesized dinosaur puppets caught the crowd’s attention. Kids interacted with the creatures and wrapped the show up with pictures and snow cones.

Although it was the only day for dinosaur shows, members of the regional library system will host more shows and hope to continue to spread the message that reading is important.

“We had almost 400 kids come out today to see the three shows so they were all really excited we had some that were a little scared but most were really excited. We cover five counties so we’re all over the place but we just want the kids to come out and enjoy the library and enjoy shows and learn to love reading. We’ll be going to different places the rest of the summer each library has its own schedule and this was our only day of dino shows,” said Blair Caldwell, Outreach Librarian for Mississippi Regional Library System.

Even our Desmone Mathews was intrigued and had to get a picture with the T Rex.

Members said they hope to bring either the dinosaur show or another show that will interest kids back to Louisville next year.

