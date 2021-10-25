Premiere Athletix and Horseshoe Farms feed first responders

'Feed the Red, Feed the Blue' honors first responders for their work

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is National First Responder’s Week and a Tupelo gym is showing its appreciation to those who keep us safe.

Premiere Fitness and Horseshoe Farms provided lunch for police, fire and sheriff’s departments, EMTs, and other first responders, as part of an event called “Feed the Red, Feed the Blue.”

This is the second year the two businesses have teamed up to show their appreciation to those on the front lines

First responders enjoyed chicken and steak kabobs, shrimp, and other goodies at Premiere Fitness.

“It’s very important to my wife and I, and the members that we do something, for the community, give back to the community, and what better way to give back to the community, a nice meal, fill up stomachs of first responders,” said Chris Beckish, owner of Premiere Athletix.

“It runs a little deeper for me, my older brother was a highway patrolman, for 27 years, retired, my nephew is a helicopter pilot for the highway patrol, our family runs along those lines,” said Billy Thomas, owner of Horseshoe Farms.

“Absolutely wonderful to know that we have people out there who appreciate all the things first responders do here in our communities,” said Lt. Katarsha White, of the Tupelo Police Department.

Premiere Fitness also provided free t-shirts to all first responders during lunch.