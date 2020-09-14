Premiere Fitness, Horseshoe Farms Partner To Feed First Responders

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A local gym and a specialty grocery store teamed up to show their appreciation to first responders throughout the day.

Law officers, EMTs, firefighters and other first responders were able to stop by “Premiere Athletix” in Tupelo for a free meal this afternoon.

The first responder appreciation meal was sponsored by Premiere Fitness and Horseshoe Farms. First responders were able to eat grilled chicken, hamburgers, steak and shrimp.

Organizers say it is one way to show those who serve the community that they are appreciated and supported.

“I felt it was really important to have something for these guys we could show some appreciation, they have been taking a pretty good beating over the last several months, I thought, the least I could do and my staff , my wife, and Horseshoe Farms, is let’s do something, a random, small act of kindness for these guys,” said Chris Beckish, of Premiere Fitness.

“Anytime the community reaches out to police and firefighters, we really do appreciate it, we go so many days, we don’t hear about it, or we don’t see it , but to feel the appreciation means the world to us,” said Jason Cross, Fire Marshal with the Tupelo Fire Department.

Door prizes were also handed out each hour at the event, which ran from 11 until 6pm.