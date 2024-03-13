Prentiss Co. deputies arrest three people on child abuse charges

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office arrested three members of the same family on child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges.

Warren Earl Calbaugh of County Road 1401 faces the most serious charges. He was arrested on three counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of fondling.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Wanda Gaye Calbaugh and Darian Lee Calbaugh who also reside on County Road 1401 were both charged with contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child for physical or sexual abuse.

A judge set bond for them at $10,000 apiece.

The warrants were issued after those cases were presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X