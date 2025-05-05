Prentiss Co. man arrested for drug/gun possession

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies arrested a man after finding him passed out in his car with drugs and guns in plain view.

Deputies responded to a welfare check on county road 8121 and found 38-year-old Justin Parker unconscious in his vehicle.

Deputies say they spotted drug paraphernalia and two firearms inside.

A search turned up a crystal substance in Parker’s pocket.

He was taken into custody, and his bond was set at $10,000.

NMNU agent Grady Smith will present the case to the grand jury.

