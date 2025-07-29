Prentiss Co. man arrested on drug charges and indecent exposure
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Prentiss County is facing possible drug charges and indecent exposure.
On July 25, Prentiss County deputies received a call about a naked man at Fossil Park in Frankstown.
Sheriff Randy Tolar arrested 57-year-old Donald Richey Hatfield for indecent exposure.
While investigating, law enforcement found a felony amount of Hydrocodone in a vehicle along with a small amount of methamphetamine.
Judge Ray Hall set Hatfield’s bond at $5,000.
MDOC has also placed a hold on the man.
More charges are possible pending the crime lab analysis of the drugs.