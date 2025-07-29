Prentiss Co. man arrested on drug charges and indecent exposure

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Prentiss County is facing possible drug charges and indecent exposure.

On July 25, Prentiss County deputies received a call about a naked man at Fossil Park in Frankstown.

Sheriff Randy Tolar arrested 57-year-old Donald Richey Hatfield for indecent exposure.

While investigating, law enforcement found a felony amount of Hydrocodone in a vehicle along with a small amount of methamphetamine.

Judge Ray Hall set Hatfield’s bond at $5,000.

MDOC has also placed a hold on the man.

More charges are possible pending the crime lab analysis of the drugs.

