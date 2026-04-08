Prentiss Co. Police warn citizens of recent scam in the area

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a recent scam making the rounds.

According to the department, someone is calling citizens, threatening arrest, for various reasons, and telling them to get gift cards to pay fines and avoid being arrested.

The department received a report of someone using a Pontotoc number, claiming to be from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.

The intended victim says the scammer informed them they had an outstanding warrant due to failure to appear for grand jury selection, warning that they could not disconnect the call or another warrant would be issued for their arrest.

They were also told to pay $3100 for a security bond, with the condition that they could not enter government property or risk arrest.

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