Prentiss Co. teacher convicted of sexual child abuse material possession
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Prentiss County School District teacher has been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse materials.
federal jurors found 36-year-old Andrew Murphy guilty after a three-day trial in Aberdeen.
Evidence showed Murphy collected images of child exploitation using a peer-to-peer network.
He faces up to ten years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Sentencing is set for July 28.
The case was part of the Justice Department’s Project Safe Childhood, with support from the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.