Prentiss Co. teacher convicted of sexual child abuse material possession

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Prentiss County School District teacher has been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

federal jurors found 36-year-old Andrew Murphy guilty after a three-day trial in Aberdeen.

Evidence showed Murphy collected images of child exploitation using a peer-to-peer network.

He faces up to ten years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is set for July 28.

The case was part of the Justice Department’s Project Safe Childhood, with support from the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

