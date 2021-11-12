Prentiss County authorities searching for break-in suspect

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in at a hunting cabin. And the thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of hunting supplies.

Investigators say the break-in happened around the first of November at a cabin on County Road 5051 near Marietta.

The owners discovered a lot of items missing including shotguns, ammunition, knives, hunting clothes, binoculars, cameras, and other hunting-related items. The estimated value is around 15-thousand dollars.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.

You can also report information anonymously on the P3 Tip App.