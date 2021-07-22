Prentiss County authorities searching for catalytic converter thieves

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County is the latest area to see a rash of people cutting catalytic converters for cash.

The Sheriff’s Office is reporting numerous converter thefts, especially from church vans and buses.

Deputies have been sent out to churches in the county to check on vehicles, and in some cases, have noticed the missing converters before church members were aware of them.

The sheriff’s office has made some arrests. They are urging residents to check their vehicles regularly.

If you have any information on any of these thefts, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office.