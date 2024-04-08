Prentiss County couple charged in child abuse investigation

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County couple was charged in a child abuse investigation.

50-year-old Gena McKee was charged with three counts of child abuse with serious bodily harm.

49-year-old Larry McKee was charged with felony child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Child Protection Services received a report of alleged child abuse.

School resources officers and detectives started investigating the claims and arrested the McKees.

Gena McKee was an employee with the Prentiss County School District. We learned that she is no longer employed with the district.

The alleged victim was not under her care at school.

Gena McKee’s bond was set at $150,000. Larry McKee’s bond is $25,000.

