Prentiss County deputies arrest man accused of drug trafficking

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man is in the Prentiss County Jail facing serious drug trafficking and manufacturing charges.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents and Prentiss County deputies got a warrant to search a home on County Road 5011 near Wheeler in Prentiss County.

They reportedly found a large cache of drugs including, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, and suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy.

They arrested Isaac Wayne Jewell II of Baldwyn.

He was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Ecstasy, two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance for the crack and marijuana, and four counts of Possession of a controlled substance for the meth, crack, hydrocodone, and pot.

Jewell’s bond is set at $500,000.

