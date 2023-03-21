Prentiss County deputies arrest man on child molestation charges

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County investigators arrested a Baldwyn man on child molestation charges.

Last week, a Prentiss County Deputy took a report of inappropriate contact with a child.

Sheriff’s Office investigators took over the case and interviewed the victim.

The child’s parent filed charges based on the allegations and on evidence collected, and a warrant was issued for 74-year-old Billy Ray McDonald of Baldwyn.

McDonald was arrested. He is charged with two counts of Touching a Child For Lustful Purposes.

His bond is set at $100,000, and he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter