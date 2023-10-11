Prentiss County deputies called to Booneville Hospital about assault victim

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County man got a rude awakening Saturday morning, and now two Booneville residents face serious charges.

Saturday morning, Prentiss County deputies were called to the Booneville Hospital about an assault victim.

The man said two people knocked on his door around 2 a.m.

He said when he opened the door, the pair came in and began beating him.

Prentiss County Sheriff’s investigators identified 49-year-old Ryan Wade Henderson and 33-year-old Marilyn Andrea Howell, both of Booneville, as suspects.

They were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with means likely to produce death or serious bodily harm, and burglary, breaking and entering of a dwelling/home invasion.

Howell, who reportedly had a pair of brass knuckles at the time of her arrest was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Since Howell has two prior felonies, prosecutors plan to present her as a habitual offender.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

Henderson’s bond was set at $50,000.

