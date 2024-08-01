Prentiss County deputies make child sex crime arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies make a child sex crime arrest.

49-year-old Joey Dearman was charged with three counts of molesting and one count of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

Sheriff Randy Tolar said after a report was made to deputies about a child being sexually abused a forensic interview was done.

A disclosure about the alleged incidents was made during that interview.

Dearman is a former police officer. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to two federal charges of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

Prosecutors allege he took prescription drugs from two people while working as a Baldwyn police officer.

He was given one-year probation.

Bond was set at $250,000 for the recent charges in Prentiss County.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X