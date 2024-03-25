Prentiss County deputies warn residents about scam

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there and in the surrounding area about a scam going around.

This time they have a number associated with the scam.

Investigators said someone was calling from (662)403-5494 claiming to be a Prentiss County deputy.

The scammer then attempts to collect money from the person they called.

The scammer has reportedly been calling residents in other counties claiming to be with their sheriff’s offices also.

The sheriff’s office warns people not to give any money or personal information to this caller. They are not associated with the department.

If you do get one of these calls, hang up and dial the real sheriff’s office at (662)728-6232 to report the scammer.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X