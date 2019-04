PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County deputy was praised for saving a stab victim.

Deputy Dallas Lumpkin was given a framed letter of commendation.

Last week, Deputy Lumpkin pulled over a vehicle for running a stop sign.

It was then he noticed the passenger had severe stab wound that left his artery cut.

The deputy wrapped the man’s arm up and rushed him to the hospital.

Monday, Lumpkin was recognized for his efforts that saved another man’s life.