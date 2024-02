Prentiss County man arrested, charged with domestic violence

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County man has been arrested and charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Prentiss County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on County Road 6100.

39-year-old Darvis Darnell Cole was arrested and has a bond set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Cole.

