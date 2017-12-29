Prentiss County Man Charged with Child Sex Crime

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Prentiss County man has been arrested, and accused of a sex crime involving a child.

55 year old Wayne Clark Inman is charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Visual Depiction of Sexual Misconduct.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation involving the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department and the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Inman’s bond was set at $25,000. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County grand jury.