Prentiss County Man Under The Gun

PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A woman arrives home to see a man trying to break in. She returns with a neighbor and a gun.

Now, 32-year-old Jason Cole is in jail.

Cole is charged with attempted burglary.

Saturday, a Prentiss County Sheriff’s deputy got a call that a man was trying to break into a house on County Road 7411.

After calling 9-1-1, the homeowner went to a neighbor’s house, and both she and the neighbor returned with a gun.

They told Cole to put his hands up or they would shoot, and they held him there until police arrived to arrest him.

His bond is set at $20,000 thousand, and he has a hold placed on him by MDOC.

Cole had just been released from prison only days before the incident, on August 2.

His case will be presented to the next grand jury, which is the week of October 16.