Prentiss County man was arrested on multiple charges

On March 12, 2024, Prentiss County Deputy Jimmy Jarman and Investigator Jason Chism were conducting a safety checkpoint with Baldwyn K9 Officer Buck Franks on Industrial Park Drive in Baldwyn.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

On March 12, 2024, Prentiss County Deputy Jimmy Jarman and Investigator Jason Chism were conducting a safety checkpoint with Baldwyn K9 Officer Buck Franks on Industrial Park Drive in Baldwyn.

Bobby Alexander Jr. did not have a driver’s license and also had a Justice warrant with Prentiss County.

K9 Officer Franks deployed the K9 that alerted him to the odor of narcotics.

Deputy Jarman searched the vehicle and found the alleged methamphetamine and Subutex that were packaged for sale.

Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Craig Bishop set his bond at $50,000. North MS Narcotics Agent Grady Smith will present the case to the next Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X