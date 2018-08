PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The lipsync challenges continue.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office joined in after being challenged by the Alcorn County Sheriff.

Prentiss County Deputies set the stage of a shooting inside in bar, to the tune of “Bubba Shot the Jukebox.”

So far it’s been viewed more than 24,000 times on Facebook.

The sheriffs department now challenges the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

The video is dedicated in memory of a Prentiss County Deputy.