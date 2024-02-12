Prentiss County traffic stop leads deputies to drug arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s very important to make sure your vehicle’s license plate is up to date. That was a lesson learned the hard way for a driver and her passenger in Prentiss County.

Prentiss County deputies pulled over a vehicle for not having a tag.

When they identified the driver, Kristy Brock Ivy, they found she had an outstanding warrant from municipal court. She was also arrested on misdemeanor charges.

It was another story for her passenger, Ricky Carpenter. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Carpenter was on house arrest with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and had a hold placed on him.

A judge ordered him held without bond on the new charges due to him already being out on a felony bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X