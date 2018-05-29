Prentiss County undercover drug investigation makes arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long investigation lands an arrest in Prentiss County.

Corie Danielle Nanney, of Corinth, was arrested on May 20.

- Advertisement -

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office, Booneville Police Department and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit conducted the undercover operation.

The 25-year-old is one of the last suspects rounded up in this investigation.

Nanney faces sale and possession of meth charges, as well as, Contempt of Court.

She has since posted her $10,000 bond.