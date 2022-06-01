Prentiss County woman proves age not factor when getting an education

Sixty seven year old Rochelle Jenkins recently graduated from NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that age is not a factor when it comes to getting a college degree.

When you walk into Ramsey Hall at NEMCC, the first person you see is Rochelle Jenkins, always ready with a smile and a wave.

Jenkins has worked part-time at the recruiting office since she retired from the Department of Human Services six years ago.

She also figured it was time to start work on a long time goal, getting her college degree.

“I graduated in 1972 from Booneville High School, and life happened, I started to school, my mom died and I had to quit and I had several illnesses that prevented me from going to school,” Jenkins said.

So when Jenkins was back on campus, working in the recruitment office, she began taking one class each semester. All the hard work paid off when she got her associate’s degree a few weeks ago.

NEMCC President Dr. Ricky Ford says it was an honor to see Jenkins walk across the stage.

“She does a fantastic job, relates to the students, not only prospective students, but she relates well to current students and she is such a mentor for all students we have here,” Dr. Ford said.

Now that Jenkins has her associate’s degree, starting July First Rochelle Jenkins will move into a full time position, in the recruiting office at Northeast.

“I will get the opportunity to learn other things and it will be great,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says she had a strong support system from her son, NEMCC students, and co-workers and hopes her story is a lesson for others.

“I want everybody to know, you’re never too old to learn,” she said.

And Jenkins points out that NEMCC offers free tuition to anyone 62 or older.