Prentiss County woman pursues career and education goals after a long hiatus

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new instructor at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville is proof that age isn’t a factor when it comes to following your dreams.

For JaLisa Estes, teaching the Information System Technology course at NEMCC is a dream come true, but for a long time, that dream was on hold.

“I dropped out of high school at 17, lacked motivation, just being stubborn,” said Estes.

For the next thirteen years, life happened for Estes, as she got married and started a family. Then, when she was thirty, she decided it was time to get her GED.

“I drove by campus, saw the GED signs, pulled in, decided to do it, in a little over a month, flew right through it,” said Estes.

She had developed an interest in computers, even teaching herself how to design websites. In fact, she freelanced designing websites for local businesses. Estes heard about a two-year degree in Information Systems Technology, with a pathway in iOS app development.

Charlie Smart is the college and career navigator in NEMCC’s adult education program and helped Estes develop her plan for success. He says there are many adults who want to pursue a degree but are not sure what to do.

“They just need someone to help them see the possibilities beyond the diploma. I always tell students, the diploma is important, but what’s really important is what you do with the diploma. And I don’t know anybody we’ve ever had who has done as much with their diplomas as JaLisa has,” said Smart.

This past spring, a job opening was posted for IST Instructor. Estes applied, and started teaching in August.

“I enjoy sharing the knowledge I’ve learned and seeing other kids discover web development and get excited. I have one student, a cyber defense major, but she’s in my web development class, and now considering changing her major because she wants to do that side of things,” said Estes.

Estes is settling into her new role as instructor and says she looks forward to many more years, of teaching students about coding and computers, and showing them that you’re never too old to follow your dreams.

She encourages any adult who wants to continue their education, to talk with a counselor or career coach, set goals, and make a plan to reach them.