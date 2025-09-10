Prentiss deputies arrest suspected burglars from 2 different states

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Good security video helps Prentiss County deputies nab suspected burglars from two states.

In late August, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the burglary of a shop on Highway 365.

The shop owner had pictures of the suspects from his security system.

Investigators from Prentiss County, working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, identified one of the suspects.

That led them to identify three more.

With help from Alcorn County deputies, they went to a home in Rienzi, where they found all four and arrested them.

Terry Volner and Siobhan (Sha-von) Volner, both of Rienzi, and Crystal Nolan of Counce, Tennessee, are charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.

Bond was set at $50,000 each.

Phillip Gray of Savannah, Tennessee, reportedly had meth with him.

He faces a Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility charge along with the Burglary charge.

His bond was set at $55,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X