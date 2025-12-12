Prentiss Police make three arrests for alleged burglary of a dwelling
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests for alleged Burglary of a Dwelling/Home Invasion.
According to Sheriff Randy Tolar, on December 3, the Department received a call of several people forcing their way into a home on County Road 5300 and assaulting an individual in the home.
When deputies arrived on scene the suspects had already left the home.
After further investigation, 42-year-old Michael Houston of Booneville, 34-year-old Mary Houston of Booneville, and a juvenile were arrested and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling/Home Invasion.
Michael Houston’s bond was set at $50,000.
Mary Houston’s bond was set at $25,000.
This case will be presented to to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.