Prentiss Police make three arrests for alleged burglary of a dwelling

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests for alleged Burglary of a Dwelling/Home Invasion.

According to Sheriff Randy Tolar, on December 3, the Department received a call of several people forcing their way into a home on County Road 5300 and assaulting an individual in the home.

When deputies arrived on scene the suspects had already left the home.

After further investigation, 42-year-old Michael Houston of Booneville, 34-year-old Mary Houston of Booneville, and a juvenile were arrested and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling/Home Invasion.

Michael Houston’s bond was set at $50,000.

Mary Houston’s bond was set at $25,000.

This case will be presented to to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.