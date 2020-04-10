How to prepare for Sunday’s severe weather threat

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the threat for severe weather looming on Easter Sunday, you may want to take some time to prepare today.

Damaging wind gusts over 75 mph, strong tornadoes, and hail are all possible on Sunday, April 12.

Before the storm, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including TV, NOAA Weather Radio, and the WCBI News app. It’s also a good idea to know where your tornado safe place is and have a plan to get there in the event of a tornado.

Even with the COVID-19 outbreak, many public storm shelters will be open. Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill and other officials ask that you bring a mask to the shelter and practice social distancing as much as possible. You may want to call ahead to your local EMA office to ensure that your neighborhood shelter will be open during this time.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in a basement or storm shelter. If you don’t have either of those, seek shelter in an interior room, such as a bathroom or closet, on the lowest floor of your home or building. Stay there until the warning is no longer in effect.

You should never be in a mobile home or a vehicle during a Tornado Warning. Find a more substantial shelter to go to ahead of time.

It’s also good to remember that damaging winds in severe thunderstorms can also do damage and these storms can produce tornadoes at a moment’s notice.

WCBI’s team of meteorologists is forecasting severe weather on Sunday. For a list of community storm shelters and additional information, visit the WCBI Weather safety page.