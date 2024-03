Preparing for severe weather: Knowing where storm shelters are

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – With severe weather, it’s important to have a plan for shelter.

Contact your local Emergency Management Agency for storm shelters in your area.

You can also visit MSEMA.org or the North Mississippi Storm Chasers site at NMSCAS.org for storm shelters in Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama.

For more weather safety information, go to www.wcbi.com/weather-safety-information

