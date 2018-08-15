Preparing for the 28th Annual Tales From The Crypt

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – A group of students are preparing to make history come to life.

Mississippi School for Math and science kids are spending the week researching people who died in the late 19th and early 20th century.

The goal, getting to know the history of Columbus and Lowndes County.

Monday the students spent the morning at the library gathering information in the archives department and Wednesday they visited Friendship Cemetery.

“We’re excited to be starting the process once again. This is the 28th Annual Tales From The Crypt. We’ve won the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts and we’re excited to continue that tradition,” said project supervisor Chuck Yarborough.

The students will do research the entire fall semester and write a research paper in December.

Over time they will develop the performances and present them at next year’s pilgrimage celebration.