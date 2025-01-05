Preparing your yard and garden for cold weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With the cold weather we just heard about, the Starkville Town and Country Garden Club wants to remind you about how to prepare your yard and garden.

When selecting plants, make sure to select plants that are healthy enough to survive in cold temperatures.

Watering should be done in the morning during winter because wet soil absorbs heat during the day and can have an insulating effect. The recent rain should take care of the need for landscape plants to be watered before temperatures drop below freezing. Any sort of stress will make damage more likely.

Make sure to remove saucers from potted plants so they do not collect water. Sitting in freezing water can damage roots and cause clay pots to crack.

Also, adding mulch or pine straw is great for protecting roots.

Be sure to cover plants with a tarp, sheet, or blanket to help radiate heat.

If you are able to, D.I.Y. a greenhouse to protect plants.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.