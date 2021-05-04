Pres. Biden approves Miss. Disaster Declaration after severe winter storms

PRESS RELEASE (WCBI) – President Biden approves a Disaster Declaration for Mississippi after severe winter storms earlier this year.

The order will supplement recovery efforts throughout state, tribal, and local areas.

Winter storms from February 11 to February 19 of this year caused damage in 32 counties and some tribal lands.

Some of the counties in the WCBI viewing area receiving assistance are Choctaw, Lafayette, Noxubee, and Winston counties.

Winston County EMA Director Buddy King says he expects the county to request close to $80,000 in federal aid for the costs they faced responding to incidents and cleaning up the damage caused by the ice and snow.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has an estimated $25 million worth of damage from the winter storms.

Funding will be available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair.

Additional relief funding designations may be made later on if requested by the state.

For a full list of the counties receiving funding, see the attachment below: