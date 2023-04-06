Preservation organization includes more cultures in annual Pilgrimage

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – The Preservation Society of Columbus celebrates 83 years of welcoming visitors to the homes of locals to showcase the architecture and interior design.

This year, the Pilgrimage tours also include the voices of those who helped shape the community.

The Preservation Society is gearing up to show more than just homes but also to educate the community about the pioneers that have been forgotten that helped shape Columbus.

Susie Shelton recalls thumbing through the books at the Columbus welcome center, not seeing much history that reflected the community.

“We all are here, and we all live here together; we just can’t tell one part and leave one part out,” Shelton said.

She is now looking to change that one story at a time as she serves as The Preservation Society’s Historian.

“A lot of us grew up here, and we must tell the history, rather it is good, bad, or ugly,” Shelton said.

The Pilgrimage tours will begin with an oral history in Downtown Columbus, sharing one of the many forgotten stories of W.I. Mitchell, the President of Penny Savings Bank and the first Principal of Union Academy School. Shelton says Mitchell was a trailblazer in the community and needs to be remembered by the old and new generations.

“They need to know how they can see themselves in these people and in us,” Shelton said.

Board member and Chairman Betty Bryant said there is something that can be taught and learned from every walk of life.

“We are focused on the preservation of our older homes, especially those that are endangered We are focused on education, letting people’s stories be told, and helping people find ways to preserve the old and valuable things from all cultures,” Betty Bryan said.

For more information about the Preservation Society’s activities click here.

