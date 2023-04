Preservation Society presents tour of Amzi Love Home during Pilgrimage

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Preservation Society continued its Pilgrimage tour.

Folks were able to check out the Amzi Love Home on 7th Street Friday afternoon.

The home has an Italianate structure and Greek Revival features.

What’s unique about the Amzi Home is that it’s the only house on the tour that has remained in the same family for seven generations.

