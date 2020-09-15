President Trump approves pre-landfall emergency declaration for Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Governor Kay Ivey says that President Trump has approved her request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration for the state of Alabama.

Ivey held a press conference today updating the public on the latest efforts to prepare for Hurricane Sally.

- Advertisement -

Following the initial state of emergency, Governor Ivey says she has closed all beaches and advised that all non-residents and residents who live in low-lying areas prone to flooding leave as soon as possible.

“We have offered every assistance humanly possible. Unfortunately, our local leaders are well experienced in emergency management,” said Governor Ivey. “They’ve had a lot of practice over the years. So they are well aware that all they need to do is to let us know their needs and we’ll be standing there shoulder-to-shoulder with them all the way.”

Governor Ivey says that it appears many people have already headed her call for voluntary evacuation.