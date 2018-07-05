Espy says he will work with President Trump if elected to Senate

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The democratic candidate hoping to capture a Mississippi Senate seat in November says he will not make decisions based strictly on partisan politics if elected.

Mike Espy is running for the seat held by Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith. She was appointed to that seat by Governor Phil Bryant after longtime Senator Thad Cochran announced his retirement.

Espy, who served as secretary of agriculture under President Bill Clinton, says he doesn’t hold to the view that working with President Donald Trump is impossible.

“I’m not one of those people, I’ve never done that, never did it in the congressional office where I served for six years, I never did it as Secretary of Agriculture, and I would not do it as senator. I work with everyone, because I believe in the principle of Mississippi first, If it’s good for Mississippi I’m going to be there, if not I’m going to be somewhere else,” Espy said.

Espy made his comments during the annual Jacinto Fourth of July celebration in Alcorn County.