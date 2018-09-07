President Trump sets rally in Jackson

JACKSON (WCBI) – President Donald Trump is set to be in Mississippi next week. His campaign website shows the President is scheduled to speak at the Mississippi Coliseum September 14th.

The stop will be part of Trump’s Make America Great Again rally tour and will also serve as an endorsement speech for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in her senatorial race.

Tickets and information about the event are available here

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/ms-sept-2018/

