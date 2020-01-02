Presidential candidates release fundraising totals for 4th quarter

Presidential candidates are releasing their fundraising numbers from the fourth quarter of 2019, which began October 1 and ended December 31. The fourth quarter is critical in the lead-up to the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary in early February.

Bernie Sanders raised more than any of the other 2020 Democratic candidates in a single quarter — $34.5 million. The $22.7 million announced by Joe Biden was the biggest haul of his campaign so far, but it fell short not only of Sanders, but also of Pete Buttigieg, who drew $24.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Campaigns are required to file their fundraising totals with the Federal Election Commission by January 31, but candidates with impressive hauls often choose to make their numbers for the fourth quarter public before then. Here is the rundown of how much presidential candidates raised in the fourth quarter:

Democrats

Republicans

Donald Trump: $46 million

Bo Erickson, Cara Korte and Jack Turman contributed to this report.