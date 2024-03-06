Presidential Primary Election Day Reminders

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi’s Presidential Primary Election Day is one week away. The March 12 ballot includes offices of President, U.S. Senate, and U.S. Representative.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address.

Polls for the Primary Election will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

Note: Although Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have publicly withdrawn from the election, neither candidate has submitted an affidavit to withdraw which is required by Miss. Code Ann. Section 23-15-1095 to be removed from the ballot. Both candidates were notified about the requirement pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. Section 23-15-1091.

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to absentee vote in person is Saturday, March 9. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The last day to absentee vote in person is Saturday, March 9. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 12 (Election Day) and received by county circuit clerk offices by March 19.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 12 (Election Day) and received by county circuit clerk offices by March 19. Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by March 19.

Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by March 19. Polling Place Location: Visit the polling place locator

Visit the Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For elections questions, call the Elections Division at (800)829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X