Presley Forms Citizen Task Forces To Highlight Lack Of Cell Service And High Speed Internet In Region

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi is forming citizen task forces to highlight the lack of cell phone service and high speed internet connectivity in counties across the region.

Brandon Presley held one of the public meetings at the Lee County Justice Center this evening in Tupelo. Presley is asking task force members to assist the PSC in documenting lack of service by using a free smartphone app.

- Advertisement -

Presley says the FCC has maps claiming Mississippi has adequate cell and data service in most of the state. However, he claims the maps are not accurate.

“This is a crisis in rural Mississippi, our rural areas lack cell service, they lack high speed internet service and it’s just not right for rural Mississippi to be disconnected from the outside world, we are going to fix that but we have got to have help and these citizen task forces are the best way we can get the public involved and help us solve this problem,” Presley said.

Presley will have 33 task force meetings throughout North Mississippi. For more information call the PSC office at 800-637-7722.