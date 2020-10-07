Presley: PSC Charges Five Companies with Alleged No-Call Violations, Possible $500,000 in Fines

JACKSON, MISS. (PRESS RELEASE) – Today, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that the Mississippi Public Service Commission has charged five companies with 78 alleged violations of the Mississippi No-Call law.

The PSC’s investigation found that these companies made dozens of illegal calls to Mississippians. Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a combined total of $510,000 in fines.

Notices of alleged violations have been recently filed against the following companies:

Quick Quote USA

NWVA Coverage Corp

Ox Car Care

USA Service Pro, LLC

Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC

“Our staff is doing everything they can to actively seek out companies that violate our No-Call law and we will continue to do so until these illegal calls stop in our state. Other companies making these types of calls should take these fines as a warning that we will bring those who violate it to justice. Illegal calls to the people of Mississippi will stop—period.” said Commissioner Presley.

Presley continues to encourage Mississippians to download the PSC’s smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their mobile phones. Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722

A charge is an allegation in an enforcement action. The companies involved in this investigation will be afforded all rights of due process of law.