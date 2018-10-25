Presley Sets Public Hearing On Proposed Saltillo Water Rate Increase

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Saltillo has applied for a water rate increase as that city prepares to switch from well water to surface water.

Saltillo Aldermen approved proposed rate increases last month.

Under the proposal, a city resident would see a 75% increase in their water bill each month.

Customers living more than one mile outside the city limits would see the biggest rate hike.

Officials say the rate increase is needed to pay for the switch back to river water.

That water will be provided by the North Mississippi Regional Water Supply District.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says his staff has already started looking at the request from the city.

“We want to look and make sure what they’re asking the customers to pay for is in fact needed. I don’t want to have any fat in this rate increase that should not be there. So we’re going to take a sharp pencil and fine tooth comb and go through what the city is requesting, to sign off on, and then again, have a public hearing. I want citizens to understand what is being asked for,” Presley said.

Presley has set a public hearing on the proposed rate hike for November 8th at 6 pm.

That will take place at the Saltillo Community Center.