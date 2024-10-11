Press release for major drug bust in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) charged suspects during summer long operation.

A 6-month investigation of illegal drug activity in response to complaints received from citizens in Columbus and Lowndes County.

Following the summer long undercover investigation, Lowndes County STING Unit, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Administration, made cases on several individuals in the Columbus/Lowndes County area and obtained arrest warrants related to the trafficking, sale, and possession of illegal narcotics.

Assisting with the arrest operation was the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Highway Patrol and The Mississippi Alcohol and Beverage Control.

Because of these strong law enforcement partnerships and great investigative work, our community is safer because these poisonous drugs and drug traffickers have been removed from the streets of our community.

The STING Unit’s mission is to disrupt and dismantle these targeted criminal organizations trafficking this poison in our community and bring them to justice. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will work with our District Attorney’s Office to make sure these drug violators are prosecuted and brought to justice.

Some of the suspects charged were already in custody on other charges and were served with their arrest warrants on October 11. Others were arrested from their homes and places of work and served with warrants. Two were arrested on new charges unrelated to the undercover operation.

“When we receive tips about drugs in our community, we take it very seriously. We encourage citizens to report this type of activity. Hopefully together we can stop this type of criminal conduct in Lowndes County and make our community a safer place for everyone.” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins .

The arrested were as follows:

1. Jeremy Rynell Brewer, Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance

2. Jamorrow Edmonds-Robertson 2 Counts of sale of Marijuana

3. Travis McCoy, Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance

4. James Patman, Sale of Methamphetamine

5. Andrew Robertson, Sale of Methamphetamine

6. Zachary Shull, Possession of Marijuana

7. Bobby Douglas Williams, Possession of Methamphetamine

8. Brandon Lewis Hurley, Possession of a weapon by a felon

9. Mark Shanklin, Possession of Cocaine

10. Cory McGee, Possession of Methamphetamine

11. Charles Ray Kornegay, Possession of Cocaine

More Arrest are expected as this investigation continues.

