Pressing Charges in Domestic Violence Cases

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – Statistics show a woman is beaten or assaulted every 9 seconds. Yet 80 to 90 percent of victims of domestic violence recant or ask to drop charges against the perpetrators.

Local law professionals explain why this happens so often and the legal process after police get involved.

“I think in that 80 percent, the suspect manipulates the victim into dropping the charges and recanting everything they said by telling them that they love them, but we all know that love don’t hurt. Love shouldn’t hurt.”

Columbus Police Department’s public information officer, Bryan Moore explains the difference between misdemeanor and felony domestic violence charges.

“Domestic violence misdemeanor, it would be handled in municipal court. Normally it can go up to 6 months or a fine, but depending on the injuries, it can be elevated to aggravated domestic violence, which would be handled in circuit court, where you can face prison time.”

Assistant District Attorney, Trina Davidson tires some of those cases when they reach Circuit Court..

The victim does not decide the suspect’s guilt or innocence.

That’s the job for the legal system.

Davidson says her team isn’t swayed by a victim’s temporary emotions but by facts.

“Even though your feelings have changed, our evidence remains the same. Sometimes the victims may feel like it should be their decision as to whether they should prosecute. Well, the legislature made those statutes so that we can have that to help protect the victim. Sometimes, we have to protect the victim from themselves.”

Starkville attorney Jeff Hosford encourages all victims to seek help.

“Obviously any person that’s in a situation where there’s domestic violence involved, your children are there, they’re present for all these activities and actions, do you really want your kids to grow up seeing that on a daily basis? Get some help. Get counseling if you need it. Get counseling for yourself. Get counseling for your kids. Go to a protective shelter. Nobody should live in fear everyday and nobody should be beaten in a situation where they’re supposed to be loved.”

List of domestic violence services in the WCBI viewing area: (All contact information was acquired from the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence)

Safe Haven, Inc. (Columbus) 800-890-6040

Counties Served:

Attala, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Lowndes, Monroe, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Webster

Services:

Emergency Shelter • Childcare • Advocacy Services • 24-hour Crisis Line • Residential Counseling • Non-Residential Counseling • Emergency Transportation • Community Education • Referral Services

S.A.F.E, Inc. (Tupelo) 800-527-7233

Counties Served:

Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Union, Tippah, Tishomingo

Services:

Emergency Shelter • Transitional/Supportive Housing • Childcare • Advocacy Services • Batterer Intervention Program • 24-Hour Crisis Line • Residential Counseling • Non-Residential Counseling • Emergency Transportation • Community Education • Referral Services