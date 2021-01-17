A pretty rainy week ahead

While the workweek will start off on a dry and sunny note, rain chances will increase through the week. Showers are possible Tuesday and early Wednesday with even more rain likely Thursday and Friday.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold once again tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light westerly wind.

MONDAY: Enjoy the sunshine while you can! We’ll see plenty of blue sky on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. All in all it should be a pretty pleasant day, but you may need a light jacket to start off the day.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase by the middle of the week with some spotty showers possible Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. It looks like most of Wednesday will wind up dry. These will be more of just a nuisance as we aren’t expecting any storms. Highs will remain in the mid 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: More widespread and perhaps heavier rain will move in Thursday morning and stick around through much of the day on Friday. Some spots could end up with an inch or more of rain by the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We’ll get a quick break from the rain on Saturday before another round of showers move through on Sunday. Temperatures will remain just above normal with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter